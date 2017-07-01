© 2020 WFAE
Not My Job: Former Flyers Goalie Bernie Parent Gets Quizzed On (Cake) Icing

Published July 1, 2017 at 11:17 AM EDT
Bernie Parent, of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni team, wearing his original protective equipment, waits for the start of the Winter Classic Alumni hockey game on Dec. 31, 2011 in Philadelphia.

There was a saying in Philadelphia in the 1970s: "Only the Lord saves more than Bernie Parent." The legendary goaltender won two consecutive Stanley Cups with the Flyers, and is now a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

We have no doubt that Parent understands all the intricacies of hockey rule known as "icing." But what about the kind of icing you put on a cake?

Click the listen link above to see how he does.

