Is It Time To Sack Football As We Know It?

We’re learning more about the risks that come with playing football. A new study of 111 brains of former NFL players revealed that 110 of them had a degenerative brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

A year ago, the league revised its protocol on concussions — an issue that plagues players at every level of the game. But with more connections being made between football and brain injuries, is it time to have a serious conversation about re-inventing a beloved sport that many Americans don’t want to change?

GUESTS

Gregg Easterbrook, Contributing editor, The Atlantic; author, “The Game’s Not Over”; columnist, The Weekly Standard. @EasterbrookG

Patrick Hruby, Former contributing editor, VICE Sports. @patrick_hruby

Cyndy Feasel, Author, After the Cheering Stops: An NFL Wife’s Story of Concussions, Loss, and the Faith that Saw Her Through. @CyndyFeasel

Dr. Bennet Omalu, Physician and forensic pathologist; author of Truth Doesn’t Have A Side. @bennetomalu9168

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.