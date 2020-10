A white van jumped up onto a sidewalk and sped down a pedestrian zone Thursday in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district, swerving from side to side as it plowed into tourists and residents.

NPR’s Camila Domonoske ( @camilareads) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young with the latest.

With reporting from The Associated Press

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.