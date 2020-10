On Saturday the Catholic church will beatify a priest from Okarche, Oklahoma. Three assailants murdered the Rev. Stanley Rother in Guatemala in 1981 during that country’s civil war. Pope Francis declared last year that Rother is a martyr, setting the stage for him to possibly become a saint.

Jacob McCleland ( @jacobmccleland) from member station KGOU reports.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.