Cities Are Sending Homeless People Out Of Towns On Buses

Homelessness in America is rising. More and more cities are putting their homeless on buses with one-way tickets out of town. We’ll dig in.

Alastair Gee, homelessness editor for The Guardian. ( @alastairgee)

Julia Carrie Wong, reporter for The Guardian. ( @juliacarriew)

Jane Walker, Executive Director of Daystar Life Center.

The Guardian: Bussed Out: How America Moves Its Homeless — “Each year, US cities give thousands of homeless people one-way bus tickets out of town. An 18-month nationwide investigation by the Guardian reveals, for the first time, what really happens at journey’s end.”

Whether the economy’s running hot or cold America has a persistent problem with homelessness. A reporting team from the Guardian headed out into the streets to report on the lives of homeless people, and the challenges they present to communities across the country, and how many places have responded to the crisis by giving people a one-way ticket out of town. This hour, On Point: Try to end a problem: by just making it go away. — Ray Suarez

