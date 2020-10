Johnny Cash first performed the song “Greystone Chapel” as part of his legendary recording session at Folsom State Prison near Sacramento, 50 years ago this Saturday. It was also the day Cash met the the song’s author, inmate Glen Sherley.

As Chloe Veltman ( @chloeveltman) from KQED reports, the fateful encounter was to change both men’s lives — for better and for worse.

