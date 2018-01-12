© 2020 WFAE
Rutger Bregman: Is A Universal Basic Income The Answer To Ending Poverty?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published January 12, 2018 at 9:27 AM EST

Part 5 of theTED Radio Hour episode The Big Five.

About Rutger Bregman's TED Talk

Historian Rutger Bregman says a lack of cash is the cause, not the symptom, of poverty. He proposes a simple but radical solution: give those in need a guaranteed basic income.

About Rutger Bregman

Rutger Bregman is an award-winning historian and author. He has published four books on history, philosophy and economics. Bregman's most recent book, Utopia for Realists, explores universal basic income and other provocative ideas.

Bregman also writes for The Correspondent and has been featured in The Washington Post, The Guardian, and on the BBC.

