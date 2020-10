U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, that Wendi Deng Murdoch might be promoting the interests of the Chinese government, according to The Wall Street Journal.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik ( @davidfolkenflik) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.