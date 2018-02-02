© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Are They Doing Now?

By Cardiff Garcia
Published February 2, 2018 at 4:18 PM EST
Jobs Day

The monthly jobs report is out. The headline numbers tend to bounce around a lot, so today on the show, we take the long view. We look at three groups that got hammered especially hard during the recession and ask: How are they doing now?

Those groups are:

People who are working part time but want to be working full time:

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
/ U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

African-American workers:

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
/ U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

High-school graduates who did not go to college:

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
/ U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Music by . Find us: Twitter / Facebook .

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts , PocketCasts and .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
See stories by Cardiff Garcia