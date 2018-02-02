The monthly jobs report is out. The headline numbers tend to bounce around a lot, so today on the show, we take the long view. We look at three groups that got hammered especially hard during the recession and ask: How are they doing now?

Those groups are:

People who are working part time but want to be working full time:

/ U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

African-American workers:

/ U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

High-school graduates who did not go to college:

/ U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

