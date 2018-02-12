Is John Kelly's Time Up As Chief Of Staff?

With guest host Jane Clayson.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is facing blowback again, this time after standing by a top aide, Rob Porter, accused of domestic violence. The aide is now gone, but not after significant controversy. Is it time for John Kelly to go?

Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today. ( @SusanPage)

Philip Rucker, White House bureau chief at the Washington Post. ( @PhilipRucker)

Gabriel Sherman, Vanity Fair special correspondent. ( @gabrielsherman)

Chris Whipple, author of the New York Times best-seller “The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency.” ( @ccwhip)

Washington Post: ‘Very Turbulent’: Trump And White House Consumed With Turmoil Amid Abuse Allegations — “The White House was engulfed in chaos Friday as officials scrambled to contain the fallout from its management of domestic violence allegations against staff secretary Rob Porter, even as President Trump lavished praise on the now-departed senior aide and suggested he may be innocent.”

Vanity Fair: Beyond Disbelief: John Kelly’s Defense of Rob Porter Roils the West Wing — “Kelly’s decision to go to bat for Porter deeply frustrated White House staffers, sources told me. He was supposed to be the West Wing’s resident grown-up, but staffers are increasingly questioning Kelly’s judgment, four Republicans close to the White House told me.”

Chief of Staff John Kelly is under fire for his handling of abuse allegations levied against a former top aide. It’s not the first time the Marine Corps general has drawn criticism in recent weeks. He called some of the Dreamers lazy and reportedly derailed a bipartisan immigration deal. Some say his days are numbered. Others says, the president needs him. This hour, On Point: the future of John Kelly and a White House in chaos. — Jane Clayson

