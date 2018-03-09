Minnesota Considers A Ban On 'The Bachelor'

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Arie Luyendyk, the latest star of TV's "The Bachelor," may have found his one true love. But he better not find himself in Minnesota - ever. This week, viewers learned that Arie had broken up with the season's winner, Minnesotan Becca Kufrin. What's more, he proposed to the runner-up on live TV. So a Minnesota lawmaker authored a bill banning Arie the bachelor from ever setting foot in the state. Minnesota nice has its limits. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.