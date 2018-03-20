Life With ALS

With Kimberly Atkins

Neuroscientist turned novelist Lisa Genova’s first book “Still Alice” was a bestseller and a movie. Her new book, “ Every Note Played,” is about ALS. We’re reading through it. We’re also talking with Nancy Frates, the mother of Ice Bucket Challenge pioneer Peter Frates, and a doctor who treats ALS patients.

This show airs Tuesday at 11 a.m. EST.

Guests:

Lisa Genova,neuroscientist and best-selling author of “Still Alice” and “Left Neglected.” Her new book about ALS is “ Every Note Played,” ( @LisaGenova)

Nancy Frates, mother of ALS Ice Bucket pioneer, Peter Frates, ( @momfrates)

Mark Ross, neurologist who treats ALS patients at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

From The Reading List:

Excerpt of ‘Every Note Played’

Sometimes it’s easier to tell truth in fiction. Lisa Genova has made a career of it. The neuroscientist turned novelist’s first novel “Still Alice” looked at the struggles of Alzheimer’s. This time, she turns her pen to ALS. She tells the tale of a piano virtuoso whose body begins to slowly weaken and fail due to the devastating disease. And she tells it with heart and hope.

This hour, On Point: The story and real life struggles of ALS.

— Kimberly Atkins

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.