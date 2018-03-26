Stormy Daniels Speaks Out

With Anthony Brooks

Adult film star Stormy Daniels talks to 60 Minutes about her alleged affair with President Trump before he was in office. We’re looking at why it matters.

Guests:

David Folkenflik, NPR media correspondent. ( @davidfolkenflik)

Meredith Blake, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times. ( @MeredithBlake)

Stephen Spaulding, chief of strategy and external affairs, Common Cause. ( @steveespaulding)

From The Reading List:

Los Angeles Times: How Stormy Daniels’ candor and humor in her ’60 Minutes’ interview showed ‘a woman to be reckoned with’ — “After weeks of frenzied speculation, Stormy Daniels finally made landfall Sunday on “60 Minutes.” And if the adult film star’s interview with Anderson Cooper appeared to be less catastrophic than some had hoped (or feared) — it was more a nasty squall than a Category 5 hurricane — the full extent of the damage might not be known for some time.”

CNN: After Stormy’s Big Interview, Trump Faces The Storm Alone — “A primetime dish by Stormy Daniels about her alleged affair with Donald Trump is a reminder that there are some things even a president can’t control.”

New Yorker: What We Learned From Stormy Daniels On 60 Minutes — “As Stephanie Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels, told the story to Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes” on Sunday night, she was heading into a fitness class in Las Vegas one day in 2011, with her infant daughter in tow—’taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the back seat, diaper bag, you know, getting all the stuff out’—when a man she didn’t know walked up to her. Clifford said that she remembered the man saying, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.'”

What did we learn from Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview last night? The porn star says she spanked the man who would be president before having sex with him. But there were also more serious charges of a cover-up and a threat. Then there’s Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid her off to stay quiet who’s already attracted the attention of special counsel Robert Mueller.

This hour, On Point: Stormy Daniels versus Donald Trump.



