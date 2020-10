President Trump called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on the reboot of her show, “Roseanne.” The revival addresses political issues, even as Barr herself has generated controversy for her sometimes extreme views.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans ( @Deggans) about how the new “Roseanne” contributes to the political conversation.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.