Advice Columns: An American Love Affair

With David Folkenflik

America has a love affair with advice columns. We’ll tour the rich history and racy questions from a new generation.

Guests:

Meredith Goldstein, advice columnist and author of the Boston Globe’s “ Love Letters” column. Author of “Can’t Help Myself: Lessons & Confessions from a Modern Advice Columnist.” ( @MeredithGoldste)

Jessica Weisberg, magazine writer and podcast producer. Author of “Asking for a Friend: Three Centuries of Advice on Life, Love, Money & Other Burning Questions from a Nation Obsessed.” ( @jessicaweisberg)

Americans turn to many places for inspiration – and even more for advice.

It’s a tradition that stretches back to before the dawn of the American Republic and one that remains as current as your morning Facebook Feed. Who are these dispensers of wisdom? And why do we turn to them? Personal growth? Prurient interest? This hour, On Point: we examine the history and the present of the American advice column. –David Folkenflik.

Excerpt of “Asking for a Friend”:

Excerpt of ‘Can’t Help Myself’

Excerpted from CAN’T HELP MYSELF: Lessons and Confessions From a Modern Advice Columnist by Meredith Goldstein. Copyright © 2018 by Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC. Reprinted by permission of Grand Central Publishing, New York, NY. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.