Week In The News: History In North Korea, IG Report, New York AG Sues Trump & Family

With Anthony Brooks

Comey and the Clinton email report. Implied verification and North Korea. The Supreme Court and voter registration. The news roundtable weighs in.

Guests:

Margaret Talev, senior White House correspondent for Bloomberg News. ( @margarettalev)

Michael Crowley, national security editor and senior foreign affairs correspondent for Politico. ( @michaelcrowley)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. ( @JackBeattyNPR)

From The Reading List:

Bloomberg News: “ Cohn Says Trade Disputes Could Wipe Out Tax Cut Benefits” — “Gary Cohn, President Donald Trump’s former top economic adviser, said trade disputes could wipe out the benefits of the tax cuts Congress passed last year and may trigger an economic slowdown.

Companies are hesitating to make investments because they want to see how the trade negotiations play out, according to Cohn, who previously served as president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The tax overhaul slashed the corporate rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, and created other incentives for businesses, such as writing off capital expenditures right away.

‘Businesses are very systematic,’ Cohn said Thursday at an event sponsored by the Washington Post. ‘These are all parts of the equation that will have to be balanced out.’

The former Trump adviser added that an escalating conflict over trade could provoke a recession in the U.S. Tariffs feed inflation and raise consumer debt, which historically have been ingredients for an economic slowdown, he said. ‘You never know what leads you in ’til you’re in it,’ Cohn said, referring to recessions.”

Politico: “‘ Ludicrous’: Pompeo snaps at reporters seeking clarity on North Korea deal” — “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lost his cool Wednesday with reporters who pressed him on the vague agreement President Donald Trump reached with North Korea in Singapore this week.

During a visit to South Korea Wednesday, Pompeo bristled at and called ‘ludicrous’ questions about why a document Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un signed on Tuesday did not include language that Pompeo has called essential to any nuclear deal.

When asked how a nuclear agreement would be verified, Pompeo snapped: ‘Don’t say silly things… It’s not productive.'”

Huff Post: “ New York Attorney General Sues Trump Foundation For ‘Persistent Illegal Conduct’” — “New York’s attorney general sued U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children and his namesake foundation on Thursday, alleging ‘persistently illegal conduct’ at the nonprofit, including support for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Barbara Underwood, the attorney general, asked a New York state judge to dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation, and impose bans on Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and his daughter Ivanka from holding leadership roles in New York charities.

Underwood said her office’s 21-month investigation, begun under her predecessor Eric Schneiderman, uncovered ‘extensive unlawful political coordination’ by the foundation with Trump’s campaign, as well as ‘repeated and willful self-dealing’ to benefit Trump’s personal, business and political interests.”

This week, a deal on nukes, as President Trump embraces North Korea and picks a fight with Canada. A Justice Department report criticizes fired FBI boss James Comey, but says no political bias in the Clinton email investigation. Also this week, Republican push-back on separating immigrant children from their parents. New York files suit against the President, and Republican primaries set the stage for November.

This hour, On Point: Our news round table goes behind the headlines.

– Anthony Brooks

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.