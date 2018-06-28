South Korea's Win Helps Mexico Advance To World Cup's Round 16

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

OK. At first, things seemed pretty bad for Mexico. The Swedish soccer team delivered a swift blow to Mexico in yesterday's World Cup match, beating them 3-0. But then, this happened.

(SOUNDBITE OF FIFA WORLD CUP MATCH BROADCAST)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Cheering).

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

That is the sound of Mexico's fans learning that South Korea had beaten Germany in their match - Germany, the defending World Cup champs.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting) Bye-bye, Germany. Bye-bye, Germany.

MARTIN: And why does this matter to Mexico? Well, it means that, despite their loss to Sweden, Mexico advances - all thanks to South Korea. Celebrators took to the streets in Mexico City, rushing to the Korean Embassy. The Korean consul general to Mexico came out to greet the crowd and ended up being hoisted onto fans' shoulders.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting in Spanish).

GREENE: Fans there are chanting, saying to the consul general, "Korean brother, you are Mexican now." They reportedly made that official by giving him a shot of tequila.

