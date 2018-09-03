Paranormal Investigator Fires Gun At Ghost

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Police responded to a report of gunshots in a Connecticut home and found a man inside with an explanation. He said he was a paranormal investigator shooting at an intruder who was a possible ghost. Now, just one question - suppose you really were a paranormal investigator, suppose you did encounter a wandering spirit, if you fired a gun in that situation, exactly what makes you think it would do any good? It's MORNING EDITION.