U.S.-China Trade: Where Are We Now?

By Cardiff Garcia
Published January 10, 2019 at 4:49 PM EST
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a joint statement in Beijing last November. Donald Trump, among the least popular US presidents in decades and the newly empowered Chinese leader met for talks on trade and North Korea.

Trade negotiators for China and the U.S. just finished three days of talks. Both sides are under pressure to make a deal, with the U.S. particularly focused on getting a commitment from China to respect the intellectual property of U.S. companies that do business in China.

Today Cardiff talks to Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, and asks what kind of a toll the standoff has taken on the economies of the U.S. and China. What kind of progress did the negotiators make this week? And what can we expect for the rest of the year?

Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
