Brown's Trade For Odell Beckham Jr. Excites Cleveland Fan

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. NFL fans know when your team signs a star player, it's exciting - right? - especially if it's the Cleveland Browns, who have not won anything in forever. After the Browns signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr., one fan ran around his neighborhood screaming, we got Odell - so loudly and uncontrollably a neighbor called 911 and kept her kids in the car. Police didn't arrest the guy. They simply explained to the woman who called that the Browns got Odell. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.