British Airways Flight Travels To Scotland Instead Of Germany

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Passengers landing on a British Airways flight were stunned to hear welcome to Edinburgh, as in Scotland. That's because their flight was supposed to go to Dusseldorf, Germany. The BBC reports the wrong flight plan was filed, and the crew followed it. The BBC asked the same question I had. Why didn't the pilot do the usual, the weather in Edinburgh, before taking off? At least a passenger could have said, excuse me, I think we might be going to the wrong city.