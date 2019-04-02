Beware: Monday's News Stories May Not Be What They seem

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This is when we bring you some absurd bit of human life. It's a tough day to fill this space because yesterday was April Fool's Day. So any news story that seems right for this space is also hard to trust. Who really thinks former FBI chief Jim Comey is running for president, as he tweeted yesterday? Then there's the alarm clock phone app that promises to wake you up with the sound of a vomiting dog. Although, when we checked, you really could download that app. It exists. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.