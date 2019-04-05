© 2020 WFAE
Jobs Friday: Chillaxing Edition

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
Published April 5, 2019 at 4:49 PM EDT
jobs friday

Happy Jobs Friday! Employers added 196,000 jobs to the economy in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The unemployment rate is 3.8%, and wages grew by 3.2% since last March.

Plus, middle and high-wage industries have faster jobs growth than low-wage ones, but low-wage industries are seeing faster wage growth.

All of this is a reminder that the economy is continuing to grow — even if the rate of that growth is slowing. That's good...right?

