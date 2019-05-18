Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be HBO's next big hit show we'll all get obsessed with? Roy Blount Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR: Another hard-hitting, short-titled, city-specific series from David Simon. It's called Slosh, set in Miami in the near future when the water is up to everyone's knees.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: A new series entitled White People In Old-Timey Costumes With Dragons.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: Well, it's a new show set in a bleak and hopeless dystopia where selfish warlords and schemers struggle to rule the remnants of a dying world. Yes, they're launching a nightly news show.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll tell you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roy Blount Jr., Helen Hong...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Adam Felber. Thanks to all of you for listening. Thank you so much for being with us.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

