Not My Job: We Quiz Soccer Star Kristine Lilly On Cups That Aren't The World Cup

Published June 15, 2019 at 10:38 AM EDT
Kristine Lilly reacts after scoring during a quarter final match at the 2007 Women's World Cup.
In her more than 20 years playing for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, Kristine Lilly played in five World Cup finals and three Olympics — she holds the record for the most international appearances in the sport's history. Lilly has recently written a book on team-building called Powerhouse.

We've invited Lilly to play a game called "Your cup runneth over!" Three questions about cups that are not the World Cup.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

