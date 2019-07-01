Walmart Bans Cake-Eating Customer Who Refused To Pay For Whole Thing

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There was a certain logic to the actions of a woman in Wichita Falls, Texas. The Times Record News reports she entered a Walmart and found a cake, which she ate right there. To be precise, she ate half the cake, and that caused the trouble because, at checkout, she refused to pay for the other half. You can imagine her pointing out she didn't eat that half, but the store saw it differently. They called police, who banned the woman from the store. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.