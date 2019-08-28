© 2020 WFAE
New Hampshire Wants Wendy Auger To Turn In Her Vanity Plate

Published August 28, 2019 at 6:28 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning I'm David Greene. So many parents say it - pee before we go. That's why Wendy Auger always gets these fun reactions to her New Hampshire license plate that says PB4WEGO. But the state wants to take it from her Seacoastonline reports excretory acts cannot be referenced on New Hampshire plates. Auger is appealing. She says it would stink if she's not free to keep this, especially in a state whose motto on its license plates is Live Free or Die. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

