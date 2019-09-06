© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friday News Roundup - Domestic

Published September 6, 2019 at 10:06 AM EDT
A man walks past the logo of the US multinational technology company Google during the VivaTech trade fair ( Viva Technology) in Paris. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)
A man walks past the logo of the US multinational technology company Google during the VivaTech trade fair ( Viva Technology) in Paris. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

Hurricane Dorian is moving up the eastern United States after devastating the Bahamas.

Democratic candidates’ climate change plans came under scrutiny during last night’s climate town hall.

The inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services released a report saying that the children who were separated from their families at the border are not receiving proper mental health care.

Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used her executive power to put in place a six-month ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. She says the move will curb vaping by teens.

In Texas, the state legislature moved to loosen firearm restrictions in the wake of a shooting in Odessa, Texas, that killed seven and wounded at least 21.

Google settled a case for $170 million that charged them with violating a law regarding child privacy on YouTube.

Leslie Jones announced her retirement from “Saturday Night Live” this week. It’s got us thinking about some of our favorite Leslie-related SNL moments.

GUESTS

Eugene Scott, Political reporter, The Washington Post; @Eugene_Scott

Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico; @anitakumar01

Josh Kraushaar, Political editor, National Journal; @HotlineJosh

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.