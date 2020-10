The country at the center of the impeachment inquiry, Ukraine, has long been caught between Russia and the U.S.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson looks at some of that recent history with Serhii Plokhii, professor of Ukrainian history and director of the Ukrainian Research Institute at Harvard.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.