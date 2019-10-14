© 2020 WFAE
Saints Of Football Welcome Pope's Inadvertent Blessing

Published October 14, 2019 at 5:24 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Pope Francis said more than intended over the weekend. On Twitter, the pontiff celebrated five newly recognized saints. We give thanks to the Lord for our new saints, he wrote. It was social media, so he included a hashtag - #Saints. Thing is most other tweets with that hashtag are about the football team. New Orleans Saints players welcomed the inadvertent blessing and went on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.