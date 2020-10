The Gullah Geechee people have lived along the southern coast of the U.S. for centuries.

They’re direct descendants of slaves and have a unique culture. But now their culture and way of life are being threatened by climate change and development.

Victoria Hansen ( @VHansenSCRadio) of South Carolina Public Radio reports.

