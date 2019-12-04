Cold Mountain Wildfire Out, Human Cause Suspected

The U.S. Forest Service says a wildfire that started last month on famed Cold Mountain in the Pisgah National Forest in Haywood County is now out. Investigators for the first have said they believe humans are the cause of the fire, and are reminding campers that campfires are not allowed in wilderness areas.

At its peak, the fire affected approximately 220 acres on the mountain. It was first reported November 24th, and it immediately shut down the entire Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Portions of that re-opened last week, and it is fully re-opened as of Wednesday. Other than saying they believe the fire was human caused, investigators did not provide further information.

Cold Mountain is one of the highest mountains in the eastern United States at 6,030 feet. It may be best known as the namesake of Charles Frazier's 1997 novel set during the Civil War, which was later turned into an Academy-award winning film in 2003 starring Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, and Renee Zellweger.

