© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cold Mountain Wildfire Out, Human Cause Suspected

BPR News | By Matt Bush
Published December 4, 2019 at 12:46 PM EST

The U.S. Forest Service says a wildfire that started last month on famed Cold Mountain in the Pisgah National Forest in Haywood County is now out.  Investigators for the first have said they believe humans are the cause of the fire, and are reminding campers that campfires are not allowed in wilderness areas.

At its peak, the fire affected approximately 220 acres on the mountain.  It was first reported November 24th, and it immediately shut down the entire Shining Rock Wilderness Area.  Portions of that re-opened last week, and it is fully re-opened as of Wednesday.  Other than saying they believe the fire was human caused, investigators did not provide further information.

Cold Mountain is one of the highest mountains in the eastern United States at 6,030 feet.  It may be best known as the namesake of Charles Frazier's 1997 novel set during the Civil War, which was later turned into an Academy-award winning film in 2003 starring Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, and Renee Zellweger.

Copyright 2020 BPR News. To see more, visit .

Matt Bush
Matt Bush joined Blue Ridge Public Radio as news director in August 2016.  Excited at the opportunity the build up the news service for both stations as well as help launch BPR News, Matt made the jump to Western North Carolina from Washington D.C.  For the 8 years prior to coming to Asheville, he worked at the NPR member station in the nation's capital as a reporter and anchor.  Matt primarily covered the state of Maryland, including 6 years of covering the statehouse in Annapolis.  Prior to that, he worked at WMAL in Washington and Metro Networks in Pittsburgh, the city he was born and raised in.
See stories by Matt Bush