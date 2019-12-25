A Traffic Cone Becomes A 'Pothole Christmas Tree'

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A Mississippi pastor is proving you can find the Christmas spirit anywhere.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEON HITCHENS: (Singing) Pothole Christmas. It's a pothole Christmas tree.

KING: Reverend Leon Hitchens says he wrote "Pothole Christmas Tree" after seeing a decorated tree sticking out of a traffic cone put there as a festive way to call attention to a pothole. It has drawn crowds and inspired Hitchens to ask, what are you doing to spread Christmas joy? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.