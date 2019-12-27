Museum Of Hangovers Opens In Croatia

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A college student in Croatia was swapping hangover stories with friends when he thought, shouldn't stories like this be preserved? And with that, Croatia's museum of hangovers was founded. They're interactive games with beer goggles and exhibits based on mostly memorable stories. He tells CNN he is not glorifying drinking. He is celebrating a shared experience. I cannot speak to his state of mind when he came up with this idea. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.