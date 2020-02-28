Reminder: Deactivated Cellphones Can Still Reach 911

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Brittany Coulter of Fort Collins, Colo., gave her 6-year-old daughter an old phone to play with - perfect for a kid's imaginary calls, but deactivated phones can still dial 911. News station KDVR reports a dispatcher heard a child's voice in the line. Police arrived to find out the girl's stuffed bunny needed medical attention. They got on the ground to play and helped her to find a Band-Aid. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.