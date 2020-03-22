© 2020 WFAE
With Concert Canceled, California Students Perform Together From Home

By Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Published March 22, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

And now a moment to go...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) Somewhere over the rainbow...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That's right - "Over The Rainbow" performed by high school chamber singers in Chino, Calif. Their choral festival was planned for last week and canceled. But stuck at home, the vocalists found another way to perform - 19 of them singing into computers in harmony to spread, quote, "hope and cheer during this difficult time. We may be physically apart but music will always bring us together."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: ...(Singing) Over the rainbow, skies are blue. And the... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Weekend Edition Sunday
Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Lulu Garcia-Navarro is the host of Weekend Edition Sundayand one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. She is infamous in the IT department of NPR for losing laptops to bullets, hurricanes, and bomb blasts.
