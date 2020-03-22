With Concert Canceled, California Students Perform Together From Home

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That's right - "Over The Rainbow" performed by high school chamber singers in Chino, Calif. Their choral festival was planned for last week and canceled. But stuck at home, the vocalists found another way to perform - 19 of them singing into computers in harmony to spread, quote, "hope and cheer during this difficult time. We may be physically apart but music will always bring us together."

...(Singing) Over the rainbow, skies are blue. And the...