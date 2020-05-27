Boy, 13, Graduating From College, Loves Learning And Video Games

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Today in California, Jack Rico will graduate from Fullerton College. Over the past two years, he has earned four associate degrees from the school. And soon, Jack will head to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship. While he's not studying, Jack likes to play video games, which is understandable because he is 13. He told KABC-TV, I don't want to rush everything. I just want to focus on learning right now. That's what I love to do. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.