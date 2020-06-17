Police Apprehend 65-Pound Turtle In Virginia

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Why did the snapping turtle cross the road? Honestly, no one cares. What matters is that he was crossing the road in suburban Virginia. And people freaked out because he weighs 65 pounds and has jaws that could take your finger off, native not to Virginia but to the Gulf of Mexico. Officials, who named the turtle Lord Fairfax, think he's probably an abandoned pet. And they gave him a new home at the Virginia zoo. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.