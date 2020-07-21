Rare LeBron James Trading Card Auctioned For Record $1.8 Million

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Well, they don't call him King James for nothing. A rare LeBron James trading card sold at auction for a record-breaking $1.8 million. The card shows James on the court during his 2003 rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It's also signed by James himself. The auction house says there were only 23 of the cards made. Why 23? Well, that's the number James wears and shares with his idol, another great player named Jordan. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.