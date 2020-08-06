Caesar The Llama Eases Tensions At Portland Protests

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Larry McCool of Jefferson, Ore., has been going to the protests in Portland. And he likes to bring along his friend Caesar, a 6-year-old lama. Caesar the lama stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 350 pounds. But McCool tells The Washington Post he seems to calm people wherever he goes. Police officers have taken selfies with Caesar, and Larry encourages protesters to share emotional support hugs with the lama activist. We could all use some Caesar in our lives. It's MORNING EDITION.