The Seventh-Month Mark: A Coronavirus Check-In

We’ve spent a lot of time talking about life inside the White House and around Capitol Hill. Now, we hope to be talking more about life inside your house. A few weeks ago, the United States hit the six-month mark after states began issuing stay at home orders. Local restaurants shut their doors and we all ordered our first face masks. Tests weren’t readily available and messaging about safety protocols was confusing and inconsistent. Some jobs and many schools transitioned to at-home arrangements.

We’ve gotten to know Dr. Anthony Fauci. Seen friends and loved ones fall ill. Mourned the passings of those in our communities, all while trying to figure out how best to keep the country’s children in school.

In short, nothing about this year has been easy.

We’re checking in with some of the people we heard from at the beginning of the pandemic, six months later. How are they doing and what do they think the future holds?

