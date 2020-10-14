© 2020 WFAE
Sen. Mark Warner On The Threat Of Far-Right Extremism

WAMU 88.5 | By Kathryn Fink
Published October 14, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
Sen. Mark Warner (L), Democrat of Virginia, speaks alongside House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (C), Democrat of Maryland, and US Senator Chris Van Hollen (R), Democrat of Maryland, outside of the headquarters of the United States Postal Service in Washington, DC, August 18, 2020.
The group charged with allegedly trying to kidnap Michigan’s governor, also talked about taking similar action against Ralph Northam, the governor of Virginia.

Earlier this year, the president singled out both, while urging his supporters to “liberate” these states.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Armed factions are threatening to turn up in force at the polls next month. What happens if they do?

Freshly off the final debate in his reelection campaign, Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D) joins us to talk about that and more.

Kathryn Fink