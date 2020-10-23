Offices On The North Carolina Ballot In 2020

President of the United States

Term: 4 Years Term Limit: 2

The president of the United States is the country’s elected leader and heads the Executive Branch of Government. The U.S. holds a presidential every four years on the first Tuesday in November. The president officially takes or resumes office on Inauguration Day in January of the following year.

A president also runs with a vice president.

U.S. Senator

Term: 6 Years Term Limit: Unlimited

Every state has two senators who work in the upper chamber of Congress. They work alongside the U.S. House of Representatives and make up the legislative branch. Even though they represent states, their work is done in the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

U.S. House of Representatives

Term: 2 Years Term Limit: Unlimited

Members of the House of Representatives make up the lower house of Congress. The number of representatives a state has depends on the state’s population. North Carolina has 13 seats representing the state.

Governor

Term: 4 Years Term Limit: 2 Consecutive Terms

The governor is the head of government of a state and its highest-ranking official. Governors work with the state’s legislative branch of senators and representatives to make sure bills are passed. In each state, a governor can be responsible for different things.

Lieutenant Governor

Term: 4 Years Term Limit: 2 Consecutive Terms

A lieutenant governor is kind of like a “vice governor,” and is second in command to the governor. However, in North Carolina, the lieutenant governor is elected separately from the governor — meaning it is possible for the two positions to be under different parties.

The lieutenant governor is part of the executive branch but also has legislative powers. In order to run for the position, a U.S. citizen for five years and a North Carolinia resident for two years. In 2020, there will be a new lieutenant governor as the term limit has been reached.

Only 45 states have lieutenant governors.

State Representatives

Terms: Two Years Term Limits: Unlimited

State Representatives of the legislative branch are the elected officials who make laws for North Carolina. The legislative branch is made of the Senate and the House of Representatives, together they’re known as the General Assembly.

State Senators

Terms: Two Years Term Limits: Unlimited

The North Carolina state senators are the upper chamber of the North Carolina General Assembly. Together they create laws and establish a state budget. State senators pass bills on public matters, establishing levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes. Additionally, they uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.

Attorney General

Term: 4 years Term Limit: Unlimited

State attorneys general are the chief legal officers of the states. They counsel district attorneys, government agencies and judges. However, the attorney general does not give advice to individual citizens or prosecute crimes. State attorneys general also protect and inform the public on scams, fraud and other products. This office protects the people living in the state by enforcing state and federal laws.

State Auditor

Term: 4 years Term Limit: Unlimited

State auditors are a watchdog for the finances of state government agencies. They make sure accounts and records are accurate and have the power to perform audits on state agencies. In North Carolina, this position is elected. The person elected to this position works with state finances, but not the finances of any member of the public.

Commissioner of Agriculture

Term: 4 years Term Limit: Unlimited

The commissioner of agriculture heads the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. This department deals with agriculture in the state by conserving land and resources and looking out for the interests of consumers and businesses.

In North Carolina, agriculture and agribusiness is the leading industry. According to the department, the state has more than 52,000 farms and 8.5 million acres of farmland. It is an elected position, and the party of the person who holds the office may be different from the governor.

Commissioner of Insurance

Term: 4 Years Term Limit: Unlimited

The commissioner of insurance oversees the Department of Insurance and the insurance industry in the state. If consumers have a complaint about insurance, they contact this agency. The commissioner is also the state fire marshal, a position that ensures that buildings are up to fire code.

Commissioner of Labor

Term: Four Years Term Limit: Unlimited

The commissioner of labor is the head of North Carolina’s Department of Labor. This position, which is also elected, works on behalf of working North Carolinians and their well being. Regulations, health concerns and rights of workers are some of the areas this commissioner is in charge of overseeing. Workplace accidents are also reported to this department.

Secretary of State

Term: 4 Years Term Limit: Unlimited

The North Carolina secretary of state is responsible for supporting the economic interests and business operations of the state's government. In other states, the secretary of state oversees elections for the state, but not in North Carolina. In North Carolina, the secretary of state historically publishes a book of political history for those in the legislature.

State Treasurer

Term: 4 Years Term Limit: Renewable Once

The state treasurer is North Carolina’s official banker. In this position, the treasurer provides support to local government and also manages investments, the state’s disability program, state employee pension plans, unclaimed property and retirement.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Term: 4 years Term Limit: Unlimited

The superintendent of public instruction leads the state's public school system and is the head of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. However, this position is not the head of the North Carolina State Board of Education, but serves as a member on the board. This position leads 116 school districts and licenses educators and employees in those districts.

North Carolina Supreme Court

Term: 8 years Term Limit: Unlimited

The North Carolina Supreme Court is the state’s highest appellate court. There is one chief justice and six associate justices. Like the Supreme Court of the United States, the state’s Supreme Court examines decisions of lower courts. Some justices are elected and some are appointed.

Superior Court Judges

Term: 8 years Term Limit: Unlimited, the mandatory retirement age is 72

The North Carolina Superior Court is the state’s oldest court. This court hears all felony cases, and in some instances, misdemeanor cases. The state has 5 divisions and 48 districts. There are 95 Superior Court judges. Every six months, judges work in different districts in their division. All of these judges are elected

District Court Judge

Term: 4 years Term Limit: Unlimited

The number of district court judges depends on the population of a given county, and the amount is determined by the state’s legislature. Mecklenburg County has 21 district court judges — the most of any county in North Carolina. This position is elected. One part of a district judge’s responsibility is to oversee and try cases that a jury decides. These judges also hear criminal cases, youth cases (including some family law) and civil court cases.

Soil & Water Conservation District

Term: 4 years Term Limit: Unlimited

The department assists citizens with free technical assistance to improve water quality and natural resources. This office also educates people about soil loss, stream bank erosion and agricultural concerns. They are the people you call in regards to erosions or streams that might affect your house or if you need soil testing.

Register of Deeds

Terms: 4 years Terms Limits: Unlimited

The register of deeds records, indexes, and stores real estate and business documents that are presented for registration. The office also issues marriage licenses and takes care of notary commission and military discharge recordings.

This is the office where people can be provided certified copies of recorded documents like birth and death records in accordance with North Carolina statute.

County Commission Districts

Terms: 2 years Term Limits: Unlimited

The county commission is responsible for the county budget, they set the property tax rate assessing and establishing priorities on the community needs. This includes health, education, welfare, mental health and the environment.

County Commissioner At-Large

Terms: 2 years Term Limit: Unlimited

People who serve as county commissioner at-large are elected from the county commission, and they represent the whole membership of the county instead of a district.

