2020 Election: What You Need To Know

Voters who live in Charlotte city limits are being asked if they want to approve bonds that would help fund transportation and housing initiatives. Here's what to know before you head to the polls.
There are a lot of races on the typical ballot in an election year. What are the jobs the candidates are elected to do? Here are the job descriptions of the offices on the 2020 North Carolina ballot.
In swing states, where the margins of victory are likely to be close, rules that prohibit counting ballots before Election Day may mean it takes hours or days before a winner is declared.
Despite the cascade of other crises this year, climate change has emerged as a key election issue. The two major-party presidential candidates' positions on it could not be more different.
Plenty of college students express concerns about voting during this general election, especially when so many students participate in remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the rules.
WFAE has compiled some of the most common questions concerning everything around in-person voting this year -- outside of the actual act of voting -- from observation to intimidation to buffer zones to police presence.
For the most part, convicted felons can't vote in North Carolina while they're still finishing their sentences. Here are the details.
Early voting in North Carolina starts Thursday, Oct. 15 and lasts until Saturday, Oct. 31. Have questions about voting in person during a pandemic? We've compiled some answers.
You can't vote twice in North Carolina, but illegal voting isn't always intentional. And things are a little more confusing than usual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. To help voters sort out the rules, we reached out to the North Carolina State Board of Elections for answers.
Many people who live in nursing homes or assisted living facilities have health conditions that prevent them from leaving the site to vote in person. That means absentee by-mail voting is common enough that those facilities have some special rules about how to vote by mail in North Carolina.