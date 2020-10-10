Alexandra WattsReporter
Alexandra Watts is a Report for America corps member and covers local government and community issues through a partnership between WFAE and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
-
Early voting in North Carolina wrapped up on Saturday, with a steady stream of people at polls in and around Charlotte.
-
Either presidential candidate could win North Carolina in this upcoming election. But a Trump or Biden win could come down to the number of Black voters.
-
Voters who live in Charlotte city limits are being asked if they want to approve bonds that would help fund transportation and housing initiatives. Here's what to know before you head to the polls.
-
NC's Biggest Increase In Voters Is Among Republicans And Unaffiliated As Registered Democrats DecreaseThere are 149,596 more Republicans and 95,524 fewer Democrats on the North Carolina voting rolls in 2020 when compared to 2016.
-
Long lines formed at polling places across North Carolina on Thursday as the battleground state kicked off early in-person voting.
-
Early voting in North Carolina starts Thursday, Oct. 15 and lasts until Saturday, Oct. 31. Have questions about voting in person during a pandemic? We've compiled some answers.
-
Friday is the last day to register to vote in North Carolina. Registration must be done in person or a mail-in application must be postmarked by Friday.
-
As the nation approaches Nov. 3, more and more absentee vote requests are coming in. But for voters who or blind or have vision impairment, they face a choice of having a safe vote or a private vote. An alternative still hasn’t been rolled out in North Carolina with early voting starting next week.
-
Mississippi is another state dealing with massive flooding. In fact, the Mississippi River has been above flood stage for more than 100 days — a record length of time going back to 1927.