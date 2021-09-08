The Future Of Transportation In Charlotte

According to the 2020 census, the Charlotte area continues to grow, with more and more people calling the area home.

But as more people settle in the Queen City, they bring their vehicles with them.

In this episode of Charlotte Talks, we look at how the city is responding to traffic congestion — whether it’s expanding roads and the city’s existing light rail system, encouraging public transportation and bicycling, and other innovative ways transportation is changing to serve a growing number of residents.

For more information on transportation issues in Charlotte, subscribe to the Transit Time newsletter.

Guests:

Steve Harrison, politics reporter at WFAE

Tony Mecia, editor at The Charlotte Ledger

Ely Portillo, assistant director of outreach & strategic for UNC Charlotte Urban Institute

