Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The Future Of Transportation In Charlotte

Published September 8, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT
According to the 2020 census, the Charlotte area continues to grow, with more and more people calling the area home.

But as more people settle in the Queen City, they bring their vehicles with them.

In this episode of Charlotte Talks, we look at how the city is responding to traffic congestion — whether it’s expanding roads and the city’s existing light rail system, encouraging public transportation and bicycling, and other innovative ways transportation is changing to serve a growing number of residents.

For more information on transportation issues in Charlotte, subscribe to the Transit Time newsletter.

Guests:
Steve Harrison, politics reporter at WFAE
Tony Mecia, editor at The Charlotte Ledger
Ely Portillo, assistant director of outreach & strategic for UNC Charlotte Urban Institute

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Alexandra Watts
Alexandra Watts is an interim assistant producer on Charlotte Talks. Previously, she worked with WFAE as a Report for America corps member, reporting on local government and community issues through a partnership between WFAE and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
