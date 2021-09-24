How Policymakers Are Approaching Climate Change

A group of 24 mayors in the Southeast recently asked Congress to act on clean energy laws. In a letter, the group that included North Carolina mayors argued that clean energy can “create jobs, reduce pollution, and protect the treasured places that help make the Southeastern United States home.”

On this episode of Charlotte Talks, we look at the policy behind climate change. Our panel of experts explains local and regional initiatives and laws, and how people are affected by them.

Guests

David Boraks, climate reporter at WFAE

Chris Carnevale, coastal climate and energy manager at Southern Alliance for Clean Energy

David Kelly, North Carolina state director at Environmental Defense Fund

Gudrun Thompson, senior attorney and energy efficiency regional leader at Southern Environmental Law Center

