Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

How Policymakers Are Approaching Climate Change

Published September 24, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT
A group of 24 mayors in the Southeast recently asked Congress to act on clean energy laws. In a letter, the group that included North Carolina mayors argued that clean energy can “create jobs, reduce pollution, and protect the treasured places that help make the Southeastern United States home.”

On this episode of Charlotte Talks, we look at the policy behind climate change. Our panel of experts explains local and regional initiatives and laws, and how people are affected by them.

Guests
David Boraks, climate reporter at WFAE

Chris Carnevale, coastal climate and energy manager at Southern Alliance for Clean Energy

David Kelly, North Carolina state director at Environmental Defense Fund

Gudrun Thompson, senior attorney and energy efficiency regional leader at Southern Environmental Law Center

Alexandra Watts
Alexandra Watts is an interim assistant producer on Charlotte Talks. Previously, she worked with WFAE as a Report for America corps member, reporting on local government and community issues through a partnership between WFAE and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
