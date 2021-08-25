© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

How Health Professionals Are Fighting Misinformation About COVID-19

Published August 25, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT
Misinformation surrounding COVID-19 has been around since the start of the pandemic. From the efficacy of masks, unvetted cures and the origins of the virus – false claims are everywhere.

As health and government leaders urge people to get vaccinated, misinformation has been spread by everything from social media to word of mouth.

We'll talk to health professionals about the fight against misinformation, especially during the delta surge.

Guests:
Katie Galbraith, president of Duke Regional Hospital
Jesse Cureton, chief consumer officer at Novant Health
Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and chief, infectious disease at University of Buffalo

Alexandra Watts
Alexandra Watts is an interim assistant producer on Charlotte Talks. Previously, she worked with WFAE as a Report for America corps member, reporting on local government and community issues through a partnership between WFAE and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
