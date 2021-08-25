How Health Professionals Are Fighting Misinformation About COVID-19

Misinformation surrounding COVID-19 has been around since the start of the pandemic. From the efficacy of masks, unvetted cures and the origins of the virus – false claims are everywhere.

As health and government leaders urge people to get vaccinated, misinformation has been spread by everything from social media to word of mouth.

We'll talk to health professionals about the fight against misinformation, especially during the delta surge.

Guests:

Katie Galbraith, president of Duke Regional Hospital

Jesse Cureton, chief consumer officer at Novant Health

Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and chief, infectious disease at University of Buffalo

