© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Criminalizing Kids And A Look At School Discipline

Published September 14, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT
Empty classroom with no students

This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity and USA TODAY.

According to federal data analyzed by the Center for Public Integrity, students who are Black, have disabilities, or in some cases, are Native American and Latino, are more likely to be referred to law enforcement. The "Criminalizing Kids" project looks at data from all 50 states, including North and South Carolina, and analyzes school discipline statistics.

In this episode of Charlotte Talks, we talk to a panel —that includes the project's lead reporter — to talk about school discipline findings.

Guests:
Corey Mitchell, senior reporter at the Center for Public Integrity
Peggy Nicholson, supervising attorney for Duke’s Children’s Law Clinic

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Alexandra Watts
Alexandra Watts is an interim assistant producer on Charlotte Talks. Previously, she worked with WFAE as a Report for America corps member, reporting on local government and community issues through a partnership between WFAE and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
See stories by Alexandra Watts