Criminalizing Kids And A Look At School Discipline

This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity and USA TODAY.

According to federal data analyzed by the Center for Public Integrity, students who are Black, have disabilities, or in some cases, are Native American and Latino, are more likely to be referred to law enforcement. The "Criminalizing Kids" project looks at data from all 50 states, including North and South Carolina, and analyzes school discipline statistics.

In this episode of Charlotte Talks, we talk to a panel —that includes the project's lead reporter — to talk about school discipline findings.

Guests:

Corey Mitchell, senior reporter at the Center for Public Integrity

Peggy Nicholson, supervising attorney for Duke’s Children’s Law Clinic

