What Happens Next With Live Shows As COVID Pandemic Continues?

It has been some time since many of us have been able to sing along at a concert or enjoy ourselves during any sort of live show. After many canceled concerts, shows, theater events and ballets last year, 2021 was gearing up to be a year of rescheduled shows. But right as live events were coming back, the delta variant hit.

We'll look at how arts events in Charlotte will change — and the impact the variant has had in planning and presenting them. We also talk about what people should expect as audience members for their first shows back.

Guests:

Tom Gabbard, president and CEO of Blumenthal Performing Arts

David Fisk, president of Charlotte Symphony

Andrew Limbong, reporter and producer for NPR’s Art Desk

Joe Kuhlmann, owner of The Evening Muse

