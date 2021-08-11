© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

What Happens Next With Live Shows As COVID Pandemic Continues?

Published August 11, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT
It has been some time since many of us have been able to sing along at a concert or enjoy ourselves during any sort of live show. After many canceled concerts, shows, theater events and ballets last year, 2021 was gearing up to be a year of rescheduled shows. But right as live events were coming back, the delta variant hit.

We'll look at how arts events in Charlotte will change — and the impact the variant has had in planning and presenting them. We also talk about what people should expect as audience members for their first shows back.

Guests:

Tom Gabbard, president and CEO of Blumenthal Performing Arts
David Fisk, president of Charlotte Symphony
Andrew Limbong, reporter and producer for NPR’s Art Desk
Joe Kuhlmann, owner of The Evening Muse

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Alexandra Watts
Alexandra Watts is an interim assistant producer on Charlotte Talks. Previously, she worked with WFAE as a Report for America corps member, reporting on local government and community issues through a partnership between WFAE and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
